NYSE:BHIL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Benson Hill, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2023 -- Certain directors of Benson Hill, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Benson Hill, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Saint Louis, MO based Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants.



On September 30, 2021 – Benson Hill, Inc. announced the completion of its business combination with Star Peak Corp II (formerly NYSE: STPC). Star Peak changed its name to "Benson Hill, Inc." Benson Hill's common stock and warrants began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols "BHIL" and "BHIL.WS," respectively, on September 30, 2021.



Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) declined to $2.22 per share on December 28, 2022.



