NYSE:BHVN Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Securities Laws Violations by Biohaven Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- Biohaven Ltd. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Biohaven Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New Haven, CT based Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States.



On July 27, 2023, Biohaven Ltd. announced, among other items, that "[o]n its SCA program, the FDA informed Biohaven that it would not review the recently submitted NDA application for troriluzole given that the study's primary endpoint was not met and thus, would not permit a substantive review."



Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) declined from $25.84 per share on June 14, 2023, to as low as $17.10 per share on July 27, 2023.



