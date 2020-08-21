NYSE:BKD Investor Notice: Deadline on August 24, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on August 24, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD).



Investors who purchased shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 24, 2020. NYSE: BKD stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) common shares between August 10, 2016, and April 29, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 10, 2016, and April 29, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities, that the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation, that as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



