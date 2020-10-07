NYSE:BKD Long-Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Brookdale Senior Living Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: BKD stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Brookdale Senior Living Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: BKD stocks, concerns whether certain Brookdale Senior Living Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities, that the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation, that as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.