NYSE:BKKT Investor Alert: Deadline on June 20, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on June 20, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT).



Investors who purchased shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 20, 2022. NYSE: BKKT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) common shares between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had defective financial controls, that as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the Business Combination, that accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements, that the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues, that the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.