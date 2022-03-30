NYSE:BODY Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by the Beachbody Company, Inc. f.k.a. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares over potential securities laws violations by The Beachbody Company, Inc. . f.k.a. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (formerly NYSE: FRX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Beachbody Company, Inc. . f.k.a. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BODY, formerly NYSE: FRX)) concerning whether a series of statements by The Beachbody Company, Inc. f.k.a. Forest Road Acquisition Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Forest Road Acquisition Corp was a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



On November 30, 2020, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit.



On January 13, 2021, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. announced that, commencing January 15, 2021, holders of the 30,000,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units



On February 10, 2021, the Beachbody Company Group, LLC announced its intention to become a public company by entering into a three-way merger agreement with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC, an at-home connected fitness platform featuring an industry leading bike and home studio.



On June 28, 2021, The Beachbody Company Group, LLC announced the three-way business combination with Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC and Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (was completed on June 25, 2021. The combined company was named The Beachbody Company, Inc. and its shares of Class A common stock and warrants were expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), June 28, 2021, under the ticker symbols "BODY" and "BODY WS," respectively.



Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) declined to as low as $1.5050 per hsare on January 24, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



