NYSE:BRBR Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at BellRing Brands, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- Certain directors of BellRing Brands, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain BellRing Brands, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Saint Louis, MO based BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. BellRing Brands, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $988.3 million in 2020, to over $1.247 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $23.50 million in 2019 to $27.6 million in 2021. (NYSE: BRBR



Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) declined from $34.19 per share in September 2021 to $23.25 per share on January 27, 2022.



