NYSE:BRDS Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Bird Global, Inc.

Miami, FL based Bird Global, Inc., a micromobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. Its sharing vehicles include e-scooters and e-bikes. On November 14, 2022, Bird Global, Inc. announced a restatement of its financial statements for certain periods in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The restatements seek to correct an error regarding "recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business for which collectability was not probable." Shares of Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) declined from over $9 per share in December 2021 to as low as $0.20 per share on November 18, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022,, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Bird was improperly recording Sharing Revenue for certain trips by its customers where collection was not probable, that as such, Bird overstated its Sharing Revenue for the relevant quarters and fiscal year between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, that Bird failed to disclose that its internal controls were not effective as they relate to calculating Sharing Revenue recognition, that as a result, Bird would need to restate its previously disclosed Sharing Revenue, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



