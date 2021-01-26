NYSE:BSX Shareholder Notice: Deadline on February 2, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 2, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).



Investors who purchased shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 2, 2021. NYSE: BSX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) common shares between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System's product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line, that as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



