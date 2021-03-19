NYSE:BTU Long Term Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Against Directors of Peabody Energy Corporation Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- An investor in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) filed a lawsuit against certain directors Peabody Energy Corporation over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants mishandled safety issues at Peabody Energy Corp's valuable mine in Australia and deceived investors about problems, resulting in multiple stock price declines, millions in lost revenue and reputational damage. The lawsuit against directors over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties comes after another lawsuit was filed against Peabody Energy Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company's North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event, the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures, and as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the feasibility of Peabody's plan to restart the North Goonyella mine the Company's low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks, the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate, would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach, and as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production.



Those who purchased shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



