NYSE:BW Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Akron, OH based Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. On October 27, 2022, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. revised full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, expecting $70 million to $80 million. The Company explained that the reduction was due to "delay of revenue recognition on certain projects" caused by "global supply chain pressures and shortages caused by geopolitical issues and the war in Ukraine."



Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) declined from $8.13 per share on October 26, 2022, to as low as $3.89 per share on November 9, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.