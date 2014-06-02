San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Boyd Gaming Corporation shares over potential securities laws violations was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) concerning whether a series of statements regarding Boyd Gaming’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The total compensation of certain top executives at Boyd Gaming Corporation increased significantly between 2012 and 2013. For instance, the Executive Chairman of the board of director’s total pay rose from over $2.33 million in 2012 to over $3.83 million in 2013, the President and CEO’s total compensation increased from over $3.04 million in 2012 to over $5.59 million in 2013, and the executive VP and Chief business development officer’s total pay rose from over $2.29 million in 2012 to over $3.81 million in 2013.



Boyd Gaming Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.48 billion in 2012 to over $2.89 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $908.87 million to $80.26 million. Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) grew from $5.07 per share in November 2012 to $14.25 per share in September 2013.



On May 30, 2014, NYSE:BYD shares closed at $10.95 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com