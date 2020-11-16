NYSE:C Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Citigroup Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Citigroup Inc.



Citigroup Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $72.85 billion in 2018 to $74.28 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $18.04 billion in 2018 to $19.4 billion in 2019.



On August 13, 2020, reports surfaced that Citigroup Inc had accidentally paid almost $900 million in principal payments to creditors of Revlon, Inc, on a loan for which Citi was an administrative agent.



On September 10, 2020, Citigroup Inc announced that CEO Michael Corbat would be retiring in February 2021, much earlier than the general expectation that his retirement would come some time in 2022.



On September 14, 2020, reports surfaced that regulators were preparing to reprimand Citi for failing to improve its risk-management systems. Additionally, after the market closed on September 14, 2020, an internal memo from Citi's CEO exposing the Company's lax attitude towards internal controls and regulatory compliance was made public.



On October 7, 2020, U.S. banking regulators announced enforcement actions against Citigroup Inc, citing "deficiencies in its risk management, internal controls, and data governance and consented to the assessment of a civil money penalty," slapping the bank with a $400 million fine. The Federal Reserve Board noted that the action comes after Citigroup Inc failed to effectively address concerns related to risk management and controls that it previously identified in 2013 and 2015.



On October 13, 2020, Citigroup Inc reported an increase in the Company's expenses during the third quarter by 5%, to a total of $11 billion, due in part to additional costs related to regulatory fines, investments in infrastructure, and other remediation costs related to control deficiencies.



Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) declined from $46.06 per share on October 6, 2020 to $42.25 per share on October 15, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between February 25, 2017, and October 12, 2020, the Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding Citi's internal controls, risk management capabilities, and regulatory compliance and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Citi's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 25, 2017, and October 12, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



