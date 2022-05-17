NYSE:CANO Investor Notice: Deadline on May 17, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Cano Health, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 17, 2022, in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO).



Investors who purchased shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 17, 2022. NYSE: CANO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) common shares between May 18, 2020, and February 25, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 18, 2020 and February 25, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cano Health, Inc. overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to acquiring target businesses, that accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments, that as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses, that accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



