NYSE:CCIV Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Churchill Capital Corp IV

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Churchill Capital Corp IV.



Investors who purchased shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 18, 2021. NYSE: CCIV investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



New York based Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations.



Atieva, Inc. d/b/a Lucid Motors accessed the public securities markets via a Special Acquisition Company, otherwise known as a "SPAC". A SPAC provides a way for money-losing companies to raise money for continued operations with less oversight than a traditional IPO.



On January 11, 2021, it was reported that Lucid "is in talks to go public through a merger with one of Michael Klein's special purpose acquisition companies, according to people familiar with the matter." Michael Klein launched Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) in April 2020 and raised $2,070,000,000 in Churchill Capital Corp IV's initial public offering. It was rumored that Lucid was merging with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV).



On February 16, 2021, Lucid's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Rawlinson, appeared on Fox Business News with Neil Cavuto touting that Lucid was aiming for a spring delivery of its first vehicles.



On February 22, 2021, a merger between Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) and Lucid Motors, Inc. ("Lucid") was announced.



CCIV and Lucid's transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion.



Shortly thereafter on that same date, Lucid's Chief Executive Officer announced that production of its debut car would be delayed until at least the second half of 2021, with no definite date for set for actual delivery of an actual vehicle. Details of the merger also disclosed that Lucid was projecting the production of only 557 vehicles in 2021, instead of the 6,000 it had been touting in the run-up to the merger announcement.



Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) declined from $63.20 per share on February 22, 2021, to as low as $20.40 per share on March 5, 2021, respectively $17.25 per share on May 13, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021, that Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.