NYSE:CCL Investor Notice: Deadline on July 27, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation & Plc

The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) common shares between January 28, 2020, and May 1, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 28, 2020, and May 1, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's medics reported increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company's ships, that Carnival had violated port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections onboard its ships, that in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company's health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks, that by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



