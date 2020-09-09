NYSE:CCL Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Carnival Corporation & Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Carnival Corporation & Plc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: CCL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Carnival Corporation & Plc over alleged securities laws violations.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's medics reported increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company's ships, that Carnival had violated port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections onboard its ships, that in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company's health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks, that by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



