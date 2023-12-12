NYSE:CHPT Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.



ampbell, CA based ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. On November 16, 2023, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. announced certain preliminary third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc said it expects revenue to drop to between $108 million and $113 million, far below a previous forecast of between $150 million and $165 million. Additionally ChargePoint Holdings, Inc announced that Pasquale Romano, who had been chief executive officer since 2011, and Chief Financial Officer Rex Jackson were replaced effective Thursday, November 16, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between June 1, 2023 and November 16, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors the Company was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first generation DC charging products that, as a result, the Company was likely to incur impairment charges, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



