NYSE:CIR Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at CIRCOR International, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at CIRCOR International, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain CIRCOR International, Inc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Burlington, MA based CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. On March 14, 2022, CIRCOR International, Inc disclosed that it may restate financial results dating to 2018 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit. The Company stated that the irregularities appear to be "in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years."



Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc (NYSE: CIR) declined from $25.51 per share on March 09, 2022, to as low as $23.22 per share on March 14, 2022.



