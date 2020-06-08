NYSE:CLNY Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Colony Capital, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Colony Capital, Inc.



On November 8, 2019, Colony Capital, Inc announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Among other results, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $555 million, or $1.15 per share, which "notably included reductions of goodwill, real estate and provision for loan losses totaling $540.3 million . . . of which $387.0 million was attributable to the reduction of goodwill primarily as a result of the pending sale of the Company's industrial investment management business and related real estate portfolio, and the decrease in management fees from Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. resulting from impairments related to its portfolio bifurcation."



Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) declined from $6.14 per share in late September 2019 to as low as $4.78 per share on November 18, 2019.



Then, on May 8, 2020, Colony Capital, Inc announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. Colony Capital, Inc reported that its portfolio companies had defaulted on $3.2 billion of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and that Colony had received a notice of acceleration covering $780 million of the defaulted debt.



The plaintiff claims that between August 9, 2019, and May 7, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Colony's sale of its industrial real estate portfolio and the bifurcation of Colony Credit Real Estate's portfolio were foreseeably likely to negatively impact Colony's financial and operating results, that certain of Colony's remaining portfolio companies carried unsustainable levels of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and were thus at significant risk of default, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



