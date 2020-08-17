NYSE:CMCM Investor Notice: Deadline on August 25, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 25, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) common shares between March 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of Cheetah Mobile's apps were not compliant with the terms of its agreements with Google, that, as a result there was a reasonable likelihood that Google would terminate its advertising contracts with the Company, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's ability to attract new users would be adversely impacted, that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



