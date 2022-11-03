NYSE:CMP Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Compass Minerals International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by Compass Minerals International, Inc.



Overland Park, KS based Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally.



Between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, Compass Minerals International, Inc. operated three business segments: the Salt segment, the Plant Nutrition North America segment, and the Plant Nutrition South America segment.



Within the Salt segment, Compass Minerals International, Inc operated the largest underground rock salt mine in the world in Goderich, Ontario, Canada, which Compass Minerals International, Inc routinely hailed as the "crown jewel" of its asset portfolio. Prior to October 31, 2017, Compass Minerals International, Inc announced that it was investing in upgrades to the mining system at Goderich, from drilling-and-blasting to continuous mining and continuous haulage ("CMCH"), primarily in an effort to reduce costs and improve profitability.



On February 13, 2018, Compass Minerals International, Inc announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. On the following day, Compass Minerals held an earnings call for analysts and investors to discuss the fourth quarter results. F



Then, on August 7, 2018, Compass Minerals International, Inc announced its second quarter of fiscal 2018 results, attributing the decrease in Salt operating earnings to various costs overruns, unrelated to the CMCH transition.



Next, October 23, 2018, Compass Minerals International, Inc pre-announced third quarter 2018 financial results that were significantly below expectations and lowered its outlook for the remainder of the year.



Finally, on November 19, 2018, Compass Minerals International, Inc announced the abrupt termination of its CEO, defendant Francis J. Malecha.



Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) declined from $76.65 per share on January 3, 2018 to as low as $38.19 per share on December 26, 2018.



The plaintiff claims that between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, the defendants repeatedly assured investors that the CMCH upgrade at the Goderich mine was on track to materially reduce costs and boost Compass Minerals' operating results starting in 2018, that the defendants' statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the Goderich mine were increasing rather than decreasing, and that the defendants also misrepresented the amount of salt Compass Minerals was able to produce at Goderich using the new CMCH equipment and failed to disclose how the known and ongoing production shortfalls it was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.



