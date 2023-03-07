NYSE:CMTG Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2023 -- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust.



On February 16, 2023, Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $248.3 million in 2021 to $270.19 million in 2022, and that its Net Income declined from $170.55 million in 2021 to $112.06 million in 2022.



Then, on February 21, 2023, following the release of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc's financial results, JMP Securities downgraded the Company to Market Perform from Market Outperform, citing credit weakness and valuation, with analyst Steven DeLaney noting that "the levels of 5-rated and nonaccrual loans both increased sharply in Q4".



Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) declined to $13.26 per share on February 21, 2023.



