NYSE:CNVY Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Convey Health Solutions Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Fort Lauderdale, FL based Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics.



On June 21, 2022, Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG ("TPG") and Convey's principal shareholder, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Convey common stock not currently owned by TPG or certain management and director shareholders for $10.50 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high price target for NYSE:CNVY shares at $11.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



