NYSE:COG Investor Notice: Deadline on October 13, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 13, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG).



Investors who purchased shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 13, 2020. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) common shares between October 23, 2015, and June 12, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 23, 2015, and June 12, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cabot had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures, that as a result, Cabot, among other issues, failed to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania's water supplies through stray gas migration, that the foregoing was foreseeably likely to subject Cabot to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, that Cabot continually downplayed its potential civil and/or criminal liabilities with respect to such environmental matters, and thatas a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



