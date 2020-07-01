NYSE:COG Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- An investigation was announced for potential securities laws violations by Cabot Oil & Gas in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Cabot Oil & Gas regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Houston, TX based Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.18 billion in 2018 to over $2.06 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $557.04 million to $681.07 million in 2019.



Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) grew from $13.50 per share in late February 2020 to as high as $22.38 per share on June 68, 2020.



On June 15, 2020, following a grand jury investigation, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office charged Cabot Oil with 15 criminal counts arising from its failure to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania's water supplies through stray gas migration.



Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) declined on June 24, 2020 to as low as $17.85 per share.



