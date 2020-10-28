NYSE:COTY Investor Notice: Deadline on November 3, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Coty Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 3, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY).



Investors who purchased shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 3, 2020. NYSE: COTY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) common shares between October 3, 2016 and May 28, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 3, 2016 and May 28, 2020, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions, that as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics, that Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain, that, as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition,and that, as a result of the foregoing, Coty's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Coty's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.