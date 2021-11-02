NYSE:CS Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Credit Suisse Group AG

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- Credit Suisse Group AG is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Credit Suisse Group AG regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On December 19, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a four-count indictment under seal in the Eastern District of New York against Credit Suisse's U.K. unit Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) in connection with an $850 million fraudulent loan to a Mozambique state-owned entity, alleging conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery and internal controls provisions of the FCPA, and (conspiracy to commit money laundering.



Then, on October 19, 2021, Credit Suisse's U.K. unit pled guilty to wire fraud and agreed to pay $475 million to U.S. and U.K. authorities for its role in a $2 billion corruption scandal in Mozambique to settle a probe into tainted bonds for development projects.



