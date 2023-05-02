NYSE:CS Investor Notice: Deadline on May 8, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 8, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS).



Investors who purchased shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 8, 2023. NYSE: CS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) common shares between December 1, 2022 and February 17, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 1, 2022 and February 17, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to Defendant Lehmann's representations in December 2022, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing; (ii) accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company's recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds; (iii) as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.