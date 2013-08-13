NYSE:CSFS Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit Against the Cash Store Financial Services Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on August 26, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) over alleged securities laws violations by The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) shares between November 24, 2010 and May 13, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 26, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) between November 24, 2010 and May 13, 2013, that The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly false and misleading statements concerning the Cash Store Financial Services’ financial condition that caused the Company's shares to trade at an artificially high price. The plaintiff claims that the Cash Store Financial Services Inc made a number of false and misleading statements between November 24, 2010 and May 13, 2013 in its quarterly and annual financial statements in which it overvalued a major loan portfolio it had acquired and additionally, the Company understated its liabilities associated with a class action settlement.



Then on December 10, 2012, before the market opened, The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. announced that it will restate the previously issued unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended March 31, 2012 and three and nine months ended June 30, 2012. On February 13, 2013, The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. announced that it would again have to restate financial statements because the previous annual and interim financial statements improperly calculated the losses accrued due to a lawsuit settlement. On April 9, 2013, The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. announced that on April 2, 2013, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it is not in compliance with certain NYSE standards for continued listing of its common shares.



NYSE:CSFS shares declined from $16.60 in late 2010 to as low as $1.67 per share on April 19, 2013.



On August 12, 2013, NYSE:CSFS shares closed at $2.27 per share.



Those who purchased shares of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com