NYSE:CSFS Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at the Cash Store Financial Services Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) concerning whether certain directors and officers of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. breached of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cash Store Financial Services officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On December 10, 2012, before the market opened, the Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (TSX: CSF; NYSE: CSFS) announced that it will restate the previously issued unaudited consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") for the three and six months ended March 31, 2012 and three and nine months ended June 30, 2012.



Shares of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) declined from $4.40 on December 6, 2012, to as low as $3.25 on December 21, 2012.



On Jan. 25, 2013, NYSE: CSFS shares closed at $3.79 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $6.99 per share.



Those who purchased shares of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com