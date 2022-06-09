NYSE:CVNA Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws at Carvana Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Carvana Co.



Investors who purchased shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) concerning whether a series of statements by Carvana Co. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Carvana Co. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $5.58 billion in 2020 to over $12.81 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss declined from $171.14 million in 2020, to $135 million in 2021.



On May 16, 2022, after the market closed, Automotive News reported that Carvana's license had been suspended in Illinois "because the company failed to properly transfer titles for vehicles it sold and misused out-of-state temporary registration permits." Illinois Secretary of State Police had "opened an investigation into consumer complaints about Carvana in February," spanning "about 90 signed complaints."



Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) declined from $150.84 per share on March 23, 2022, to as low as $23.60 per share on June 7, 2021.



