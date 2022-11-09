NYSE:CVNA Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Carvana Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Carvana Co.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: CVNA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Carvana Co. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CVNA stocks, concerns whether certain Carvana Co. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles, that as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates, that as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets, that as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets, that as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action, that Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues, that Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Carvana's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



