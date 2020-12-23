NYSE:CYOU Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements in Connection with the Takeover of Changyou.com Limited by Sohu.com Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- An investor, who sold shares of Changyou.com Limited (NYSE: CYOU), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Changyou.com Limited in connection with the acquisition of Changyou.com Limited by Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU).



If you SOLD shares of Changyou.com Limited (NYSE: CYOU) between February 14, 2020 and April 23, 2020, you have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 8, 2021. Former Changyou.com Limited (NYSE: CYOU) investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 14, 2020, Changyou, Sohu.com Limited, Sohu.com (Game) Limited, and Changyou Merger Co. Limited jointly filed a Rule 13E-3 Transaction Statement under Section 13(e) of the Securities Exchange Act (the "Transaction Statement").



The plaintiff claims that the Transaction Statement contained false and misleading information regarding the existence of dissenters' rights (also known as appraisal rights) pursuant to Cayman Islands law.



For instance, The Transaction Statement stated in no uncertain terms:



No Dissenters' or Appraisal Rights



As the Merger is a short-form merger under section 233(7) of the Cayman Islands Companies Law, and the vote of holders of the Company's Shares (including ADSs) is not required to complete the Merger, the Unaffiliated Security Holders will not be able to exercise dissenters' rights such as are afforded to shareholders of Cayman Islands companies pursuant to Section 238 of the Cayman Islands Companies Law with respect to mergers for which a shareholder vote is required. A copy of Section 238 of the Cayman Islands Companies Law is attached as Exhibit (f)(2) to this Transaction Statement for the information of the Unaffiliated Security Holders.



The plaintiff alleges that the Transaction Statement is false and misleading because it provided no support for such conclusion and it is at odds with the text of the relevant Cayman Islands statute regarding appraisal rights and that the Transaction Statement failed to disclose other rights that may be available to Changyou shareholders under Cayman Islands law, in clear violation of the federal securities laws.



Those who sold shares of Changyou.com Limited (NYSE: CYOU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



