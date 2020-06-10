NYSE:DB Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Frankfurt, Germany based Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. On May 13, 2020, media outlets reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York had sharply criticized Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank had failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to rate Deutsche Bank at the second-worst grade on the regulator's ratings scale. Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) declined on May 14, 2020 to as low as $6.25 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



