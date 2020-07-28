NYSE:DB Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.



Frankfurt, Germany based Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. On May 13, 2020, media outlets reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York had sharply criticized Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank had failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to rate Deutsche Bank at the second-worst grade on the regulator's ratings scale.



Then, on July 7, 2020, the Federal Reserve's criticism of Deutsche Bank's failure to address its AML and other issues was reaffirmed when the New York State Department of Financial Services fined the Bank $150 million for neglecting to flag numerous questionable transactions from accounts associated with Epstein and with two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, both of which were the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct.



The plaintiff claims that between November 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Deutsche Bank had failed to remediate deficiencies related to AML, its disclosure controls, procedures, and internal control over financial reporting, and its U.S. operations' troubled condition, that as a result, the Bank failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein") and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, which were both the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct, that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial results and reputation, and that as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



