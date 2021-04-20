NYSE:DDD Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by 3D Systems Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by 3D Systems Corporation in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 8, 2021. NYSE: DDD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Rock Hill, SC based 3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. On March 1, 2021, after trading hours, 3D Systems Corporation advised investors that it was unable to timely file its annual report for 2020, while reporting unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company further stated that "the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses."



The plaintiff claims that between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting, and that as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



