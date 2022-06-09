NYSE:DDL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Dingdong (Cayman) Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Dingdong (Cayman) Limited officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 11.33 billion CNY in 2020 to over 20.12 billion CNY in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from over 3.17 billion CNY in 2020, to over 6.33 billion CNY in 2021.



Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) declined from $22.53 per share in late December 2021, to as low as $2.51 per share on March 15, 2022.



