NYSE:DDL Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. In late June 2021 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited conducted its IPO selling over 4million ADS at $24.50 per share.



On March 17, 2022, a Beijing News published a report stating that Chinese regulators launched a probe into the Company for food safety violations uncovered by the local news. According to the report, "Dingdong replaced labels on expired vegetables and sold frozen fish products as fresh."



The plaintiff claims that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning Dingdong's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market.



The plaintiff claims that despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," Dingdong sold food past its sell-by date, that, Dingdong was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing, and that the foregoing conduct subjected Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to (and did) negatively impact Dingdong's business, operations, and reputation. In fact, as the truth about Dingdong's business and its failure to meet its self-imposed food safety responsibilities reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically.



