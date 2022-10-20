NYSE:DDL Investor Notice: Deadline on October 24, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on October 24, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL).



Investors who purchased shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 24, 2022. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning Dingdong's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market.



The plaintiff claims that despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," Dingdong sold food past its sell-by date, that, Dingdong was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing, and that the foregoing conduct subjected Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to (and did) negatively impact Dingdong's business, operations, and reputation. In fact, as the truth about Dingdong's business and its failure to meet its self-imposed food safety responsibilities reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically.



Those who purchased shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



