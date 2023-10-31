NYSE:DFS Investor Alert: Deadline on October 31, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Discover Financial Services Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 31, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS).



Investors who purchased shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 31, 2023. NYSE: DFS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) common shares between February 21, 2019 and August 14, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 21, 2019 and August 14, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Discover Financial Services maintained deficient risk management and compliance procedures, that as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, the Company had, inter alia, failed to comply with applicable student loan servicing standards, misclassified certain credit card accounts, overcharged customers, and failed to stem its ballooning credit card delinquency rate, that the foregoing issues, when they became known, would subject Discover Financial Services to significant financial exposure, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



