NYSE:DFS Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Discover Financial Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- Discover Financial Services is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Discover Financial Services regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Riverwoods, IL based Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States.



On July 20, 2022, after trading hours, Discover Financial Services announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2022. Among other items, Discover Financial Services disclosed that "[t]he company is suspending until further notice its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by a board-appointed independent special committee."



