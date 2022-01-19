NYSE:DFS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Discover Financial Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- Discover Financial Services is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Discover Financial Services regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Riverwoods, IL based Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States.



Discover Financial Services reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $11.45 billion in 2019 to over $11.08 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income decreased from over $2.95 billion in 2019 to over $1.14 billion in 2020.



Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) declined from $133.40 per share on October 20, 2021, to as low as $106.00 per share on December 1, 2021.



