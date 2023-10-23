NYSE:DG Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Dollar General Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- Dollar General Corporation is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Dollar General Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Goodlettsville, TN based Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States.



Dollar General Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $34.22 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022 to over $37.84 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2023, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods rose from over $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion.



On June 1, 2023, Dollar General Corporation announced lower than expected results for the first quarter 2023. Further, Dollar General Corporation cut its guidance by almost 10% for the full year 2023 blaming it on "a function of the macroenvironment." Analysts commenting on the Company's missed guidance referenced its recent pricing shifts.



Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) declined from $261.59 per share on October 28, 2022, to as low as $101.98 per share on October 09, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.