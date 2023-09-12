NYSE:DHR Investor Alert: Deadline on September 15, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Danaher Corporation Upcoming

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 15, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR).



Investors who purchased shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 15, 2023. NYSE: DHR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) common shares between April 21, 2022, and April 24, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 21, 2022, and April 24, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher's COVID-19-related businesses was declining, that contrary to the Company's prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher's non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend, that accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company's ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021, that as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



