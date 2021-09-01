NYSE:DIDI Investor Notice: Deadline on September 7, 2021 in Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 7, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI).



Investors who purchased shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China, that the Cyberspace Administration of China had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security, that, as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



