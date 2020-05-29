NYSE:DIS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by the Walt Disney Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by The Walt Disney Company and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by The Walt Disney Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $59.43 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2018 to $69.57 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019, and that Net Income over those respective time periods declined from over $12.59 billion to $11.05 billion.



Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) declined from $153.41 per share in November 2019 to as low as $79.07 per share on March 18, 2020.



