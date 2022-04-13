NYSE:DNA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: DNA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: DNA stocks, concerns whether certain Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's failure to derive real revenue from third-party customers left it almost completely dependent on related parties, that as a result, most, if not all, of the Company's revenue came from related parties the Company created, funded, or controlled through its ownership and board seats, thatthe Company was misclassifying and underreporting related party revenue in order to conceal the Company's near total-dependence on related parties, that many of the Company's new R&D partners are undisclosed related parties and/or façades, that as a result, the Company's valuation was significant less than Defendants disclosed to investors, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.