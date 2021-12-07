NYSE:DNA Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.



Investors who purchased shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 17, 2022. NYSE: DNA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Boston, MA based Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. develops platform for cell programming.



On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a 175-page research report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is a "colossal scam" and that its business model is a "shell game." According to the report, Ginkgo Bioworks is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues and the Company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."



Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) declined from $12.27 per share on October 5, 2021, to $7.91 per share on December 6, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between May 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the defendants and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's failure to derive real revenue from third-party customers left it almost completely dependent on related parties, that as a result, most, if not all, of the Company's revenue came from related parties the Company created, funded, or controlled through its ownership and board seats, thatthe Company was misclassifying and underreporting related party revenue in order to conceal the Company's near total-dependence on related parties, that many of the Company's new R&D partners are undisclosed related parties and/or façades, that as a result, the Company's valuation was significant less than Defendants disclosed to investors, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.