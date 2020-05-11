NYSE:DNK Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: DNK shares, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited.



China based Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. On or about January 22, 2020, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited sold 9.6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $13.50 a share raising $130 million in new capital.



On March 25, 2020, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited told investors that it expected the coronavirus to adversely affect its financial performance for the nearly completed first quarter of 2020. Information regarding ongoing renter complaints also reached the market after the IPO, adversely affecting the Company.



The plaintiff claims that the Offering Materials issued in connection with the IPO omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China – particularly in Wuhan – at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.



